The Cajundome Convention Center will be the destination for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority's annual job fair.

This year there will be dozens of local and regional companies that will be at the event looking to employ people.

When will the LEDA Job Fair Happen?

If you are looking for employment, this is the place that you need to be on Tuesday, May 10. The event will be held from 9 o'clock that morning until 2 o'clock that afternoon at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

If you are an employer looking for employees, you should have your company represented at the event by having a booth. Click here for more information about registration. Director of Workforce Development for LEDA, Ryan LaGrange, says that this is the 27th annual event.

LaGrange adds,

The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place. Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers.

What Should You Know About the Event?

Make sure that you dress professionally. You will need to carry with you multiple copies of your resume.

Who Do I Contact Regarding More Information on the LEDA Job Fair?

If you are a job seeker, and you need information, you can click here. The Lafayette Economic Development Authority's job fair is free to anyone looking for a job. If you would like to call or email someone, contact Ryan LaGrange at 337-593-1400 or email ryanl@lafayette.org.

According to LEDA, this is the Acadiana region's largest employment event, and hundreds of people attend the job fair each year.

President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority Mandi Mitchell says,

As the community emerges from the pandemic, many industries continue to face workforce shortages. The LEDA Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring. Participating companies will offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees.

If you have any questions, or you are interested in even more information, you can click here.

