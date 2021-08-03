The Cajundome Convention Center will be the destination for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority's annual job fair.

The last in-person event was held in 2019, with the event going virtual in August 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

What's New for the Job Fair in 2021?

There will be changes to the way things will look at the event as there are still a concentration on everyone's safety. Ryan Lagrange, the Manager of Workforce Development with LEDA, says they are moving things around a bit. He says they will be practicing social distancing. There will be more space in the aisles and between each booth space. Everyone will need to wear a mask because of Governor John Bel Edwards' reissued mandate starting Wednesday, August 4.

When will the LEDA Job Fair Happen?

If you are looking for employment, this is the place that you need to be on Wednesday, August 4. The event will be held from 9 o'clock that morning until 2 o'clock that afternoon.

If you are an employer looking for employees, you should have your company represented at the event by having a booth. Click here for more information about registration. LaGrange says that this is the 26th annual event.

Who To Contact Regarding More Info on the LEDA Job Fair?

If you would like to call or email someone, contact Ryan LaGrange at 337-593-1400 or email ryanl@lafayette.org.

According to LEDA, this is the Acadiana's regions largest employment event, and some 1,200 turned out for the last in-person event in 2019.

LaGrange says,

The LEDA Job Fair continues to have a tremendous impact on the community assisting both businesses seeking skilled employees and job seekers. The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for Louisiana employers from all industry sectors to meet and evaluate hundreds of prospective employees in a single day.

If you have any questions, or you are interested in even more information, you can click here.