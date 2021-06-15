Lafayette Economic Development President/CEO Stepping Down

Gregg Gothreaux, the longtime president/CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, is stepping down.

Gothreaux confirmed to KPEL that he is leaving his post. In a statement sent to local media, Gothreaux said he will be retiring at the end of the year. Gothreaux, who turns 65 in January, has led LEDA for 26 years.

The LEDA President/CEO position has been posted online. According to that posting on thenextmovegroup.com, the position comes with a $250,000 and competitive benefits. Whoever is selected as the next LEDA president/CEO must establish residence in the city of Lafayette within three months of accepting the job. Applicants must submit their résumés, cover letters, and references by noon on July 14.

Applicants may submit their résumés by emailing lafayette@thenextmovegroup.com.

