Update: Edison Street Shooting Suspect Arrested

UPDATE: September 21, 10 a.m.



The suspected gunman in Sunday morning's double shooting on Edison Street is in custody.

Arthur Minor, Jr.

Lafayette police say they arrested Arthur Minor, Jr., on Monday. Minor is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of illegal carrying of a firearm, resisting an officer, and possession with intent to distribute. According to records at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Minor was also wanted on two bench warrants. As a result, he's being held without bond.

Minor is accused of shooting two people who were sitting in a car in the 500 block of Edison Street. That's St. Anthony Park and about a block from St. Anthony Catholic Church. Police say Minor ran away from the scene and into a nearby neighborhood after wounding the victims. Police say the victims remain in the hospital; their conditions, stable.

Police say they caught Minor during a traffic stop on West Willow Street. According to officers, Minor ran away and led them on a chase. Officers eventually caught Minor and arrested him.

ORIGINAL STORY: September 20, 9:48 a.m.

Lafayette police say they are looking for the gunman who shot two people sitting in a parked car.

The incident happened on Sunday around 10:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Edison Street near St. Anthony Park and St. Anthony Catholic Church.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the car, shot the victims, and ran into a nearby neighborhood. Initially, police described the incident as a drive-by shooting, but they corrected this detail after further investigation.

Both victims remain hospitalized. According to police, their conditions are stable.

Police have not identified a suspect. If you have any information about this case, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

