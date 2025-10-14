LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — What is being ruled as an accidental house fire has left a Lafayette family of eight without a home, any personal belongings, and their service animal, who died in the fire.

Saturday, the Scott Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sagebrush Drive, just off of Dulles Drive, around 9 pm.

As emergency crews arrived, heavy smoke was reportedly coming from the home before locating the fire in a bedroom and putting it out.

According to KADN, while officials were able to locate the fire's general starting point and contain it, the cause is still under investigation.

The family was not home when the fire broke out, so no injuries were reported. However, Kylie Leger's service dog perished in the fire.

Toby Leger detailed just how devastating losing everything, including one of their pets in the fire, is in a GoFundMe post, "Kylie has mental health challenges, and her service animal provided her with daily comfort and support. The loss has been especially hard on her, and we are all struggling to process what happened."

Leger says that they are currently focused on finding a temporary home and replacing household essentials.

The Red Cross is assisting, and a GoFundMe was started by the family in hopes of receiving additional support during this devastating loss.

