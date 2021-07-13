A local family saw LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron approaching them while he was out on his morning jog and that is when they decided to cue up a LSU themed song for the coach.

Rachel Messa Istre tells me that they ran into Coach O a few times while in Destin, but on this occasion they were ready.

The head coach for the Tigers seemed to enjoy this bit of motivation as he jogged past them, and he even dropped his famous line, "Geaux Tigers."

As you will see below, Coach O appeared to enjoy the motivation as he gave his fans a thumbs up as he jogged past them.

Perhaps it is what he needed to hear while he got his morning workout in.

We have seen many photos and videos of Ed Orgeron through the years while in Destin so always keep your eyes open for the coach if you're along the Emerald Gulf Coast.

As I noted earlier in the post, the local family kept bumping into the LSU icon while in Destin, and here are a few photos of their encounter while in Destin.

Perhaps next year they can arrange to carpool to Florida from Louisiana.

