A fire has displaced a family in Lafayette after young children burned papers in a barbecue pit that was too close to the house and did not fully extinguish the fire before leaving.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the home at 413 Hopkins Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from their office, the outside of the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. It's a wood frame house so the fire spread quickly to the interior, which caused substantial damage to the home.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The occupants of the home left about 30 minutes before they were told about the fire destroying their home.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.