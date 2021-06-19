Shreveport Man Convicted of Raping Child

A Shreveport man is headed to life behind bars for a sexual attack on a child. 26-year-old Jerald Dewayne Smith is found guilty of forcing an 11-year-old victim to perform oral and anal sex.

Smith is found guilty of first degree rape in District Judge Chris Victory's court. The seven-woman, five-man jury's verdict was unanimous.

In addition to the sexual attacks that occurred May 28, 2018, Smith also threatened the child with a handgun. DNA evidence considered by the jury also confirmed the assault.

Smith is due back in Judge Victory's court July 19 where he faces a mandatory sentence of life behind bars with no chance of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.