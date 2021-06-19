Shreveport Man Behind Bars for Crimes Against Juveniles

A Shreveport man has been locked up on charges of committing crimes against juveniles. The abuse was allegedly going on over the past several years.

58 year-old George Washington, Jr., of the 8900 block of Flint Hill Street, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

58 year-old Washington stands accused of having inappropriate contact with and touching four juveniles. The juveniles were in their teens and Washington would also allegedly make inappropriate comments to the teens.

Washington turned himself in on a warrant on Thursday and was booked into jail.

