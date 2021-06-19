Watch the First Clip from New Rick James Documentary “Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James

Legendary funk master Rick James is the subject of a new Showtime documentary entitled, "Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James". The documentary spotlights the life and times of the late Rick James.

The documentary will show never before seen footage of the musical genius of James and the tumultuous behind-the-scenes life of the artist.

"Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James" which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York on Tuesday featured rare concert footage, home videos, interviews and unseen footage of James in his own words.

Born James Ambrose Johnson Jr., Rick James entered the U.S. Navy in 1964. James entered the Navy to avoid being drafted into the Army. The singer deserted to Toronto, Canada and formed the band The Mynah Birds.

In 1966 the group signed a deal with Motown Records. Military authorities caught up with James and sentenced James to a one-year prison term.

James solidified his place in pop culture when he signed with Motown's Gordy Records. Come Get It! was released in 1978. In 1981, James release the hugely successful album Steet Songs. The album produced hits like "Give It to Me Baby" and "Super Freak".

James battled drug abuse and various health issues including diabetes, a stroke, a pacemaker and a heart attack.

Rick James was found dead in his Los Angeles, California apartment by his caretaker on August 6, 2004. The autopsy found alprazolam, diazepam, bupropion, citalopram, hydrocodone, digoxin, chlorpheniramine, methamphetamine and cocaine in his blood.

Showtime has not announced the release date for the documentary.

