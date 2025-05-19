Highlights:

A father is speaking out after a video surfaced showing a Lafayette student allegedly being assaulted by teachers

The incident occurred at Edgar Martin Middle School in Lafayette Parish

According to the video, the student was physically restrained and mistreated by multiple staff members

School district officials say the matter is under investigation

Video of the incident has sparked public backlash and raised questions about school discipline policies

Lafayette Father Outraged After Viral Video Shows Edgar Martin Middle School Teachers Restraining Student

A viral video out of Edgar Martin Middle School has parents demanding answers—and the district has launched an investigation.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News)— A Lafayette Parish father is going public with serious concerns after a disturbing video surfaced showing his son being physically restrained by teachers at Edgar Martin Middle School.

The clip—now widely shared online—has ignited outrage and renewed scrutiny of how student discipline is handled in local schools.

The footage, which is more than a year old, appears to show the student being pinned down by a staff member while another slaps him in the back of the head. According to a KLFY report, the child's father, Wilson Sampy, did not find out about it until it aired on the evening news.

“I was not aware of anything,” Sampy told KLFY. “I get the phone call actually from my mom on that day that that happened to my oldest son.”

Viral Video Raises Questions About School Discipline at Edgar Martin Middle

The video has since gone viral, sparking a wave of backlash from parents, community leaders, and education advocates across Acadiana. Some have questioned who could do this to a child, while others are demanding immediate accountability and transparency.

KPEL News was among the first to report on the video showing the student being restrained at Edgar Martin Middle School. That clip quickly spread online and is now central to an internal investigation by the district.

The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation. Officials haven’t released the names of the staff involved but said they’re taking the situation seriously.

"LPSS is aware and is actively investigating the incident," district spokesperson Tracy Wirtz said in a statement to KPEL News. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further comment. However, we can confirm that one person in the video has resigned. Superintendent Touchet says they will take any necessary action based on the evidence following a prompt and thorough investigation."

The student’s father says all he wants is for the teachers to come forward and apologize to his family.