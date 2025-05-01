Big Plans Revealed for Long-Vacant Riverfront Restaurant in Lafayette

After sitting empty for years along the Vermilion River, one of Lafayette’s most scenic—and neglected—restaurant properties is finally getting a second chance. A local group has big plans for the former Hana Grill site just off Pinhook Road, aiming to bring a "true riverfront dining experience" back to life.

Long-Awaited Revamp for Scenic Vermilion Riverfront Property

One of Lafayette’s most talked-about pieces of vacant restaurant real estate is finally getting a fresh start.

According to a report from Adam Daigle with The Acadiana Advocate, a local group led by business owner Jonathan Foreman has purchased the former Hana Grill property at 1601 W. Pinhook Road for just under $1 million, according to land records.

The deal, which closed Monday, signals a significant step toward revitalizing the long-empty building that overlooks the Vermilion River.

Vision—and a Call for Partnership

The Foreman family, known for their work in the oil and gas equipment rental industry, has big aspirations for the space—but not alone. They’re actively seeking a restaurateur to partner with in creating a new concept that fully capitalizes on the riverfront location. Demolition of the current building, which has been empty and deteriorating since Hana Grill shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected in the coming weeks.

“We grew up on the river,” said Jessica Foreman, who is handling marketing for the project. “Because of that, we see it as a huge asset for Lafayette and one that’s extremely underutilized. We would love to be able to put more energy into it.”

Plans to Reconnect the Restaurant to the River

The goal? A modern dining space that finally celebrates the scenic backdrop of the Vermilion—something the building’s previous occupants, including Tokyo Live before Hana Grill, never quite accomplished. The new vision includes outdoor vibes, covered patio seating, and live music.

“The vibe [of past restaurants] wasn’t right for it to be on the river,” said Patrick Foreman. “You’d go inside and you don’t feel like you’re on the river.”

It’s a nostalgic nod to the property’s roots. The last time a restaurant truly incorporated the river was the Vermilion Landing Restaurant, which opened in 1974.

Will This Finally Be the Riverside Comeback?

This is the second time the property has changed hands since Hana Grill closed. It was previously owned by an LLC affiliated with Shaggy’s Restaurants, a chain known for its beachside dining spots along the Gulf Coast. Though that group bought the building in 2022, they never developed it.

With demolition looming and plans on the horizon, the return of life—and perhaps a truly riverfront dining experience—to this stretch of the Vermilion may finally be in sight.

See Adam Daigle's full story with more details here via The Acadiana Advocate.