Lafayette High School on Lockdown Due to Potential Threat on Campus Stemming from Social Media Post

Lafayette High school was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to online threats made toward "named students and staff members."

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.):

LPSS confirmed that the lockdown and ongoing investigation at Lafayette High School are due to online threats. A report from Leslie Westbrook at The Advocate also confirmed that at least one student was placed in handcuffs as approximately 50 law enforcement units surrounded the school.

According to the Advocate report, LPSS confirmed the tweet mentioned below in the original story were "threats to harm named students and staff members."

UPDATE (12:15 p.m.):

Lafayette High just sent out a message that their campus is still on lockdown while authorities continue to investigate the potential threat on campus.

LHS says that all students are safe at this time, asking parents to avoid going to the school to pick up their children.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Parents of LHS students sent us the following message Monday morning, reporting a lockdown due to a "potential threat on campus."

While we aren't sure if the lockdown is related to this specific threat, an image of a concerning tweet circulated on social media making an explicit threat toward a list of names from an account named @hateLHS

A quick search on Twitter confirmed that the tweet did indeed exist on the social platform, but has since been deleted for violating terms.

Students on campus seemed to allude to the reported lockdown on Twitter.

We reached Lafayette Police for more information and authorities have confirmed they are currently investigating Lafayette High School due to a social media threat but no other details were given at this time.

A report from our media partners at KATC states that at least one student was placed in handcuffs.

Story developing...