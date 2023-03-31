LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A violent threat posted to social media has forced a lockdown at Lafayette High School, the Lafayette Parish School System has confirmed. A shelter-in-place order was placed shortly after.

On the social media app SnapChat, an unknown user posted a threat saying "TOMORROW @ 11:20AM I WILL BE SHOOTING UP LHS THIS IS NOT A JOKE SO DON'T TAKE IT AS ONE". A screenshot of that message then began spreading among students.

Screenshot of social media post threatening to "shoot up" Lafayette High School. loading...

When discovered, that threat prompted a response from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department. The school has been in lockdown since the threat was discovered.

Just before noon, LPSS sent a message out confirming the school was in lockdown.

This is a message from the district. The campus of Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown status as law enforcement responds to a social media threat. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the school campus. Students and staff are safe and secure at this time. We will provide an update when one becomes available. Thank you. Please visit your district's web based Student Progress Center for more details.

However, shortly after noon, LPSS updated parents again, explaining the school was put into shelter-in-place as the investigation into the threat continued.

This is an update from the district. The campus of Lafayette High school has moved to shelter in place status while law enforcement continues to conduct an investigation into a social media threat. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave campus. Students and staff are safe and secure on campus and students will not be able to check in or out of school at this time. We will provide another update as soon as one is available. Thank you. Please visit your district's web based Student Progress Center for more details.

Lafayette High School on lockdown after social media threat. Credit: Staff Photo loading...

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

