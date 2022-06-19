Lafayette Intersections With the Longest Red Lights—Did Y’all Get This Right?

Lafayette is a little city with big city traffic congestion. One reason is that if you want to get anywhere in the city, you must stay grounded. Big cities have a network of roadways that carry you above everything and drop you off in the area you want to be in, just take the appropriate exit. In Lafayette, if you want to go from one side of town to the other, aside from I-10, there are no significant thoroughfares to move everyone quickly. You will have to stay grounded, experiencing road work and many many intersections. Therefore, you will have to deal with traffic signals.

We took an online survey of motorists who drive throughout Lafayette regularly, we asked, "What Lafayette Intersection Has the Longest Red Light?" Full transparency, we're not sure y'all got it totally right.

Pinhook Road at Kaliste Saloom Road was mentioned a few times but not enough to make the Top 5. The same for Ambassador Caffery Parkway at Robley Drive, Kaliste Saloom Road at Camellia Boulevard, Johnston Street at Main Street, Congress Street at University Avenue and others.

So, let's get to the list. (Every intersection in the Top 5 includes Johnston Street)

The Top 5 Lafayette Intersections Lafayette Motorists Believe to Have the Longest Red Light Signals.

Johnston Street at South College Road

Johnston Street at Camellia Boulevard (Louisiana's First Continuous Flow Intersection)

Johnston Street at Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Johnston Street at Duhon Road

Johnston Street at E. Broussard Road

We found it particularly interesting and strange that in every photo, there are no vehicles moving through the intersections. One might come to the conclusion that some traffic sync adjustments may be in order.

We also discovered that an abundance of Lafayette drivers on the Southside dislike all the new J-turns that have been installed on Johnston between the mall and Maurice.

Safe travels Acadiana!