Lafayette Legend Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier Responds to Rumors about Upcoming Fight

The Lafayette Legend Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier hasn't stepped in the octagon since December of 2021. But with rumors swirling online of a potential fight this summer, Poirier has offered a response to the online speculation.

UFC 264 Weigh-in Stacy Revere, Getty Images loading...

If there's one thing that Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier has always had, it's loyalty to his fans.

Posting the Tweet from where he trains out in Coconut Creek, Florida, it is clear that the Louisiana native has been thinking about his supporters during this time away from the spotlight.

Poirier has also made it clear that he is ready to step back into the octagon.

But after losing the title-fight against Charles Oliveira, Poirier has been on a hiatus whether it is by choice or not. He is still training to compete for a belt, but the UFC has not lined up that next big bout that could propel him towards another title shot.

Or has he?

Rumors Swirling Around UFC 278 Being Headlined by Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

The rumors began swirling after the below post from @MMAUNCENSORED1 was shared on Twitter.

The post got plenty of attention, but Poirier fans know very well by know that if "The Diamond" has any big news regarding an upcoming bout - you can typically bet on hearing about it from him.

So one fan @Beaux_Bowden went straight to the source with the below post.

Dustin Poirier Responds to Rumors Regarding Potential Upcoming Fight

@DustinPoirier kept it short and sweet.

Now, does this guarantee that Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 isn't in the head of Dana White and the UFC? Not at all. Maybe Poirier just has not been contacted yet about the prospect.

But, we are talking about a guy who has been the headlining fight for every card appearance he has made in the UFC for years now. If there is plans for an upcoming fight, you can bet that Dustin Poirier is at a bare-minimum going to be in the loop of discussions.

As of now, it seems as though the potential for Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 is simply in a rumor stage on social media. We have heard the rumblings of Poirier vs. Nate Diaz. Some even want to see Poirier take on Dan Hooker again.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier v Hooker Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images loading...

Nevertheless, if the Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier has not been contacted about a fight - then don't sit on pins and needles waiting for those fight promos.

Check out highlights from Poirier and Gaethje's first meeting via YouTube below.