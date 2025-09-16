LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Lafayette teen has been arrested for possession of child sex abuse materials after a tip from a national organization that monitors missing and exploited children.

The 18-year-old, Christian David Mobley of Ridgeview Drive, was arrested on multiple counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials under the age of 13, a felony in Louisiana.

Serious Arrest Based on a Tip

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to Attorney General Liz Murrill's office. That tip began an investigation that would include the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Christian David Mobley (Credit: Louisiana Attorney General) Christian David Mobley (Credit: Louisiana Attorney General) loading...

Mobley was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, with a bond set at $25,000. He was charged with three counts of Possession of CSAM under the age of 13.

