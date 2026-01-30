(Lafayette, LA) - The Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police has announced a Lafayette man has been arrested for a third time on a charge of alleged human trafficking.

Imagine you are just someone looking for a job as a nanny, and someone else takes advantage of you. They don't have a real employment situation, but something more sinister. The man billed the job as being akin to infant and toddler care.

Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of State Police says an investigation started in January into the allegations of human trafficking via online platforms, where individuals are trying to hire nannies for their families.

On Thursday, January 29, officials say they arrested 35-year-old Rutledge Deas IV on a charge of Human Trafficking.

Deas was arrested in November of 2019 on a charge of Human Trafficking, and again in December of 2021 for human trafficking, with investigators saying both of those situations were similar to the one Deas was arrested for this month.

Lafayette Man Accused of Shocking Allegations

The allegations that authorities have said this man perpetrated on the victim involve Deas claiming he was looking for a nanny to help in the care of a person with special needs.

In this instance, detectives say Deas contacted the victim via the online platform and then directed that person to a Lafayette home.

Once the victim arrived at the home, Deas pretended to be a person dealing with special needs that the victim would take care of. Detectives say Deas

...required the victim to perform tasks consistent with infant and toddler care, including diaper changes.

Following the investigation by the Special Victims Unit, Deas was arrested for the following LA R.S. 14:46.2 - Human Trafficking.

Deas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

It is possible that there are other victims out there. If you had an interaction with Rutledge Deas IV, you are urged to contact detectives with the Louisiana State Police at 504-310-7012.

