Lafayette Man Charged in Maurice Man’s Death
Carencro Police Department Chief David Anderson says they have arrested a Lafayette man for the death of a pedestrian on October 2.
Anderson says that 40-year-old Carleton Greene was driving on the Northwest Frontage Road of Interstate 49 when he struck 51-year-old Timothy Decuir as the man was walking down the road. Decuir died at the scene.
The crash was investigated, and Anderson says it was determined that Greene's blood alcohol content was at .141%.
Greene has been charged with the following:
- Vehicular Homicide
- 1st Offense DWI
- Failure to Register
- No Insurance
The crash happened at around 7 o'clock that Saturday night.
