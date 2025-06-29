(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials were called out to Louisiana Highway 14 at around 11 o'clock on the night of Friday, June 27, after a person was struck on the highway by a vehicle.

According to Trooper First Class Pegg Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of Louisiana State Police, the 35-year-old woman was walking in the left lane of the highway on the westbound side.

Bourque says that, according to investigators, the woman was wearing dark-colored clothing.

While the victim was walking down the roadway, a vehicle was driving in the same direction on the highway and hit Carol Polk of Erath.

The woman's injuries were substantial, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office, according to Bourque.

Investigators report that the person driving the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured during the incident.

Bourque says that investigators do not suspect the driver of the car of any impairment. The person gave investigators a voluntary breath sample, and no intoxication was found on the driver's part.

In addition to the driver offering the breath sample, as is standard in a fatality case, routine toxicology samples were taken from Polk. The samples will be analyzed at a lab.

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 14 near Callahan Street in Vermilion Parish.

Reminders From Louisiana State Police For All Drivers And Pedestrians

Louisiana State Police officials remind all drivers to remain vigilant while driving.

Officials remind pedestrians to remain vigilant at all times while walking.

All pedestrians are reminded to wear light-colored clothing.

Officials also recommend that pedestrians wear reflective clothing.

Pedestrians are advised not to walk on roadways in dark areas.

When walking near roadways, pedestrians are reminded that they may not be visible to drivers.

All drivers must obey all traffic laws.

Everyone in the vehicle must be properly buckled up.

Pedestrians are encouraged to walk in designated areas and always face traffic.

Bourque reminds anyone walking on or near roadways that walking in the opposite direction of traffic helps pedestrians see oncoming vehicles.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

