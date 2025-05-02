A heartbreaking situation unfolded on a stretch of Interstate 10 after Louisiana State Police said a pedestrian walked into a lane of travel and was killed.

What Information Has Been Released?

A preliminary investigation has been conducted into the circumstances surrounding the I-10 incident.

Marc Gremillion with the Public Affairs Section of State Police says that on Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., a man was driving in the eastbound left lane of Interstate 10.

Officials do not know why this happened yet, but they know the pedestrian, who was walking alongside the interstate, then walked into the left lane of traffic.

What Other Details Are Available About The Crash?

The victim was struck and killed.

At a preliminary investigation involving a fatality, blood samples are drawn for routine toxicology testing by a lab. They took samples from both the pedestrian and the driver.

Gremillion says that they have yet to be able to make contact with the victim's next of kin, so the person's identity will be released at a later time.

Officials say the person driving the vehicle was buckled up while driving and was not hurt as a result of the crash.

What Reminders Do State Police Officials Have For Drivers and Pedestrians?

All drivers must be buckled up when traveling.

Officials ask that you remember to never let anything distract you when driving.

All drivers must obey all traffic laws in Louisiana.

If you are fatigued, they ask that you not drive.

If you are planning to drive, don't get behind the wheel if any substance impairs you.

Walking along an interstate is against the law unless there is an emergency.

Pedestrians walking anywhere are asked to stay alert.

Pedestrians are, according to law, asked to walk facing oncoming traffic.

Officials at the State Police urge anyone walking to wear reflective clothing.

Just like when driving, you are asked to avoid distractions when walking.

The crash happened on the I-10 Twin Span Bridge. The investigation is ongoing.

