Louisiana State Police officials say that a 24-year-old pedestrian was killed while walking on a roadway in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 17.

What Information Is Known At This Time?

According to Trooper First Class Jacob Pucheu with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the 24-year-old man was walking in the eastbound lanes of US 90.

Pucheu says a truck was traveling in the same direction at the time the tragedy happened.

The man, who was wearing dark clothing, was hit by the truck.

The victim, Shamond Jacobs, was severely injured at the time the collision occurred.

What Other Details Are Known About The Crash?

Pucheu says the preliminary investigation detailed that Jacobs' injuries were too severe, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The person who was driving the truck was buckled up and not injured when the crash occurred.

As is typical in a fatality investigation, routine toxicology samples were taken to be submitted to a lab.

What Does The Louisiana State Police Want Pedestrians To Remember?

Louisiana State Police officials remind everyone that pedestrians should not walk on roadways that are part of the interstate system.

Pedestrians should wear bright-colored clothing to increase their visibility to travelers.

Pedestrians should wear reflective items on their clothing to increase their visibility to others.

What Other Information Should Pedestrians Know?

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, they remind walkers to know:

Pedestrians should remember to walk against the flow of traffic.

Any pedestrians need to remember not to be distracted by headphones or their phones.

Pedestrians should always be aware of their surroundings.

Never assume that a vehicle can see you when you are walking on a roadway or adjacent to a roadway.

Do not travel if any substance impairs you.

The crash happened at around 5 o'clock in the morning on the upper level of US Highway 90.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

