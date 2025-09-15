(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police were called out to a Louisiana highway after a vehicle hit a person walking along the roadway, leading to his death.

Deadly Crash Reported on Louisiana Roadway

Louisiana State Police Trooper Shelby Mayfield, who works for the Public Affairs Section of State Police, says all of this began to unfold around 9 o'clock Saturday evening.

At that time, officials say a 60-year-old man was walking southbound on Louisiana Highway 21 near Louisiana Highway 3124 in the right lane.

What the Louisiana State Police Say About the Incident

Officials say that at the same time the man was walking on the roadway, a sedan was traveling in that same direction.

Troopers are still investigating to determine why the car did not stop, but the man was struck.

Victim Identified as Bogalusa Resident

Mayfield says the front bumper of the vehicle hit Jackson Brown of Bogalusa.

Brown's injuries were severe, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Driver Injured, Taken to Local Hospital

The person driving the vehicle received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital to get treatment.

As is typical in all fatality cases, toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed at a lab.

Important Reminders From the Louisiana State Police for Drivers and Pedestrians

Officials with the Louisiana State Police want to remind all drivers to stay vigilant while behind the wheel.

Louisiana State Police Troopers remind all drivers not to let anything distract them while driving.

When you are walking along roadways, make sure to wear reflective clothing.

If you are on foot, you are reminded to cross our roadways in well-lit areas.

The Louisiana State Police says the investigation into this crash continues.

