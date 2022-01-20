Arrest Made in Lafayette Hit and Run Case on Ambassador

Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says an arrest has been made after a Scott man was killed in a hit and run crash that happened late Sunday night.

Green says they have arrested 36-year-old Karl Matthew Miller of Sunset on a charge of Felony Hit and Run. Donald Jackson of Scott was walking northbound on Ambassador Caffery when he was struck and killed.

Police say that Miller was the driver who struck Jackson and kept on driving.

This was the same fatal crash scene where Lafayette Police officers were almost run over by a woman who was subsequently arrested for second-offense OWI who did not stop for the barricades in the roadways. Those barricades were there as officials were investigating the deadly situation.

During that incident, Greem says that a shot was fired at the woman driving the car in the direction of the officers. No one was injured and nothing was hit by the bullet.

Three pedestrians have been struck and killed in the Acadiana area since the beginning of this year.

