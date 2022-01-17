Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Hit and Run on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette

UPDATE: (1/17/22 11:45 a.m.)

Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the victim of Sunday night's fatal hit and run crash has been identified as 57-year-old Donald Jackson of Scott.

ORIGINAL: (1/17/22 5 a.m.)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit and run on Sunday evening in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department was called out to the crash just after 10:00 pm in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

A male pedestrian was heading northbound on Ambassador Caffery Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on the same road.

The pedestrian died on the scene after his body was struck and thrown into the grassy area, according to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling northbound on Ambassador Caffery.

Lafayette Police Traffic investigators worked the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been made public yet.

"We had not made contact with the victim's family so no additional information will be released at this time," Sgt. Green said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.