Lafayette Man Dies in Tragic Head-On Crash

Lafayette Police say that a Lafayette man died after losing control of his car on Kaliste Saloom last night and slamming head-on into a truck.

Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas says that 41-year-old Jared Robinson was driving his car in the northbound direction, but then crossed into the southbound lanes.

Robinson was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

Dugas says routine toxicology tests are pending for Robinson. The driver of the truck was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

