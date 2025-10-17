LAFAYETTE, La. — A local man living and working in Lafayette is now at the center of a high-profile federal case. Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, prosecutors say, provided or conspired to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and is accused of participating in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Lafayette, Al-Muhtadi allegedly entered Israel during the Hamas-led assault on kibbutz Kfar Aza, where roughly 60 people were killed and 19 were taken hostage.

The complaint also states that among his victims were multiple American citizens.

Alleged Ties to Militant Groups & The Attack

Prosecutors assert Al-Muhtadi was affiliated with the National Resistance Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which coordinated with Hamas during the Oct. 7 incursion. During the early hours of Oct. 7, investigators say he urged others via phone to “get ready,” “bring the rifles,” and requested bulletproof vests for participants.

His phone, linked to Gaza’s Jawwal network, is alleged to have connected to an Israeli cell tower later that morning, a detail intended to support claims he crossed into Israel as part of the attack.

Entry to U.S. and Lafayette Ties

Al-Muhtadi entered the United States on September 12, 2024, arriving via Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport. Prosecutors claim he misrepresented his background on his visa application, denying any prior involvement in militant activities.

The complaint notes that by mid-2025 he was residing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and later relocated to Lafayette, where he reportedly worked in a local restaurant. Additional social media posts allegedly showed him posing with a firearm alongside children, which federal agents used as part of their case.

Next Steps & Why it Matters to Locals

Al-Muhtadi was detained at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, near Lafayette, ahead of his initial court appearance in the Western District of Louisiana. He faces crimes that include providing material support to a terrorist organization, visa fraud, and misuse of permits or documents.

As the case proceeds, our KPEL News team will monitor developments closely, given the serious national security and immigration implications. This arrest is one of the few instances in which a person in the U.S. has been charged in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.