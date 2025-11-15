LAFAYETTE, La. (Nov. 14, 2025) — What began as a tense standoff on Rosewood Avenue Thursday evening ended with a surprise twist when Lafayette Police realized the suspect they surrounded wasn’t in the home at all.

Authorities say the Lafayette Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called out around 6 p.m. after receiving information that 22-year-old Trevon Gilbert, wanted by the Scott Police Department for armed robbery, was hiding inside a residence in the 100 block of Rosewood Avenue.

Hours of Negotiation Lead to Disappointing Discovery

Officers made several attempts to contact Gilbert and negotiate a peaceful surrender, believing he had barricaded himself inside. According to Sgt. Robin Green, police relied on information provided by family members who stated that Gilbert was in the home.

After hours of unsuccessful communication, the SWAT team made entry into the house around 10:30 p.m. and conducted a full sweep. However, Gilbert was not found inside.

“The scene was officially cleared at 10:39 p.m., and the area is now safe for residents,” Green confirmed.

Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

While the immediate neighborhood has been deemed safe, the search for Gilbert continues. He remains wanted for armed robbery, and both the Lafayette Police Department and Scott Police Department are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information on Gilbert’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), use the P3 TIPS app, or submit a tip through the LPD App under the “submit a tip” tab. Callers can remain anonymous.