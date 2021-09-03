Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas along with members of other City Marshal's offices across the state are heading to Thibodaux today to help in relief efforts after the massive devastation dropped on the area from Hurricane Ida.

Thomas' office has been collecting cleaning supplies, baby items, and bug spray that will be brought to those in need today. He will also be assisting in the distribution of water and food.

Member of the Lafayette City Marshal's Office will be in Thibodaux at the Moses Community Center today from 11 o'clock this morning through 2 o'clock this afternoon to feed those in need after the storm.

Thomas says multiple agencies are banding together to offer help including the following agencies:

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks' office

Lake Charles City Marshal's Office

Jeanerette City Marshal's Office

Eunice City Marshal's Office

Pineville City Marshal's Office

Baton Rouge City Contables Office

Lafourche Parish Councilman Jerry Jones

Lafourche Parish School Board Member Cheryl Thomas

Thibodaux City Councilwoman Constance Johnson

The Moses Community Center is located at 1310 Cardinal Dr. in Thibodaux.

