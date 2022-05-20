How the Police Memorial Fest Will Help Families of Fallen Local Officers
If you support law enforcement and their families, then there is an event that you should not miss this Saturday in Parc International in Downtown Lafayette.
Funds raised by Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas' Police Memorial Fest will raise money so that the families of slain law enforcement officers can travel to Washington D.C. for the annual "Honoring the Fallen" Ceremony.
Each year at this ceremony, families of slain officers attend the event as their law enforcement hero has their name etched on the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.
This year, the money from tomorrow's festival will be used to reimburse the Concerns of Police Survivors group which paid for the family of Youngsville Police Officer Randy James Guidry to attend the event earlier this year.
Guidry was a veteran police officer, and he had served with the Youngsville Police Department when he died from complications due to Covid-19. He was a husband and father.
At the time of his death, the Youngsville Police Department shared on their Facebook page about his passing. It should be noted that Guidry was well respected by his colleagues on the force and the community.
Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux along with his family members was able to be present at this year's ceremony.
Thomas hopes that people will come out to Parc International this week, and make a $20 donation to see some great performers. The lineup includes the following:
- Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
- Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
- DJ RV
There will be food and beverages that people can purchase at the event. The money will be used to help any police department in our area.
The event starts at 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon.
Chief Rickey Boudreaux's post on their police Department Facebook page: