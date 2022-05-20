If you support law enforcement and their families, then there is an event that you should not miss this Saturday in Parc International in Downtown Lafayette.

Reggie Thomas Facebook Photo loading...

Funds raised by Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas' Police Memorial Fest will raise money so that the families of slain law enforcement officers can travel to Washington D.C. for the annual "Honoring the Fallen" Ceremony.

Randy Guidry's Named Etched on the National Memorial Youngsville PD Photo loading...

Each year at this ceremony, families of slain officers attend the event as their law enforcement hero has their name etched on the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

Youngsville Police Department Officer Randy Guidry Mayor Ken Ritter Facebook page loading...

This year, the money from tomorrow's festival will be used to reimburse the Concerns of Police Survivors group which paid for the family of Youngsville Police Officer Randy James Guidry to attend the event earlier this year.

Guidry Family Members & Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux Photo courtesy of Youngsville PD Facebook loading...

Guidry was a veteran police officer, and he had served with the Youngsville Police Department when he died from complications due to Covid-19. He was a husband and father.

At the time of his death, the Youngsville Police Department shared on their Facebook page about his passing. It should be noted that Guidry was well respected by his colleagues on the force and the community.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux along with his family members was able to be present at this year's ceremony.

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas Facebook Photo loading...

Thomas hopes that people will come out to Parc International this week, and make a $20 donation to see some great performers. The lineup includes the following:

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

DJ RV

There will be food and beverages that people can purchase at the event. The money will be used to help any police department in our area.

The event starts at 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux's post on their police Department Facebook page:

Last night, Rickey Boudreaux Chief of Police Youngsville, La. attended the 34th Annual C.O.P.S. Candlelight Vigil at the nation's capital for all of the fallen officers in 2021. This year, 619 fallen officers were honored and added to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial walls, including our very own, Officer Randy Guidry of the Youngsville Police Department . It was very humbling to honor all of these fallen officers.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial ensures that those who gave their lives to protect and serve their communities are remembered for generations to come while providing a place where survivors can spend a quiet moment paying tribute to their loved ones.

Please keep these families in your prayers as they deal with the loss of their loved ones. National Police Week