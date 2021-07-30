Youngsville Police Officer Passes Away – Beloved By Many Around Acadiana

According to the Youngsville Police Department, one of their own has passed away. Officer Randy Guidry is being remembered by many around Acadiana, as his life and impact on the community will not be forgotten.

See the Facebook post from the Youngsville Police Department below.

The post regards 42-year-old Officer Randy Guidry, who unfortunately passed away due to COVID complications. The Youngsville Police Department says that Guidry is a veteran officer who had been with the department for two years.

More importantly than his law enforcement work, Guidry was a husband and father. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

According to the post, arrangements for Officer Guidry's funeral are pending.

Many on social media remembered Officer Randy Guidry and you can see some of the comments below.

Clearly, Officer Guidry had a positive effect on many around Acadiana. He will surely not be forgotten.