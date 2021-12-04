New Law Banning Squatted Vehicles in Youngsville Causes Hilarious Confusion on Social Media

It was a rough week for #TeamSquattedTrucks.

A post from the Youngsville Police Department reminded people that a new law prohibiting private passenger vehicles from having the "Carolina Squat" went into effect as of December 1. Obviously, this caused quite the reaction from those who have squatted vehicles, as well as those who have strong opinions about squatted vehicles.

Which is basically "everyone."

Soon, I saw some of my Facebook friends begin to share the post on their timelines. I tried to think back to recent conversations with Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter as well as any reports I may have missed from Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

Surely, they would have mentioned something like this, right? Upon further review, I realized this law was going into effect in Youngsville, NORTH CAROLINA—not Youngsville, LOUISIANA.

Facebook

As you can see, the reactions to this law possibly going into effect in our Youngsville (LA) were still entertaining, to say the least.

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook

The full Public Information Release actually details that the "Carolina Squat" law doesn't just apply to trucks, but other vehicles too.

Public Information Release: Motorist should be aware that NC General Statute regarding pickups and other vehicles having the “Carolina Squat” took effect on December 1, 2021. The law (NCGS 20-135.4), prohibits a private passenger vehicle (including those registered out-of-state) from being operated in or upon a highway or public vehicular area if the height of the front fender of the automobile is, by alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender, as measured from the ground, through the centerline of the wheel, to the bottom of the fender. Please note, that under this new law, anyone who is convicted of violating it 3 or more times will have their driver’s license revoked for a minimum of one year.

It honestly made me wonder what kind of problems that area of North Caroline was having with these vehicles to put a law like this into place, but I guess there has to be a pretty credible reason or some type of legitimate public outrage. Also, I had no clue it was called a "Carolina Squat" until I saw this post.

I guess you really do learn something new every day—but for what it's worth, squatted vehicles are free to roam in Youngsville and surrounding Acadiana areas.

For now.