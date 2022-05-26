Concerned Citizens Ask for Youngsville Police Department’s Help

Many people in Youngsville are upset that children have been playing with airsoft guns in the city and have asked the police for help.

The Youngsville Police Department said that their department has been fielding several calls from concerned citizens about the common use of airsoft guns in the city.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said, “The guns look realistic, the only thing that distinguishes them is an orange tip, so kids are coloring them in. They go around shooting other kids. The problem is someone is passing by and don’t know it’s a game. If we have to make a decision, someone could get hurt.”

This situation can be very dangerous for the children but also to the responding officers.

Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux also mentioned to a local news organization that serious consequences could be coming in the future if children are caught playing with the “toy” guns irresponsibly.

Boudreaux also wanted to remind parents that school resource officers will start patrolling the local neighbors since schools are out for the summer.

There is also a juvenile curfew ordinance that is in effect for any person under 17 years old who is not emancipated under Louisiana Law. The curfew is in effect for the following dates and times:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following day

Fridays and Saturdays: 11:59 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following day

