As Lafayette Parish sits on the eve of Governor John Bel Edwards' mask mandate being re-implemented across Louisiana on Wednesday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has sent out a statement regarding how the parish he governs will abide by the mandate.

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued an indoor mask mandate for public places in response to Louisiana’s status as having the highest incidence of the COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the nation. I strongly encourage our citizens to consult with their doctor to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and our community. Like our Safe Shop initiative in April 2020, we will have a detail of Lafayette Fire Department inspectors and Lafayette Police Department officers visiting businesses to ensure that owners and managers understand the current requirements under the governor’s order and have access to masks for their employees and customers. I appreciate our healthcare stakeholders and urge our community to do what is necessary to stay safe and healthy.

As you can read in his statement, Guillory says local police and inspectors will be visiting businesses and enforcing the mask mandate.

Lafayette Parish School System Responds to Mask Mandate

With school scheduled to begin in Lafayette Parish on August 12th and the statewide mask mandate scheduled to run through August, the Lafayette Parish School System has put out a statement in response:

The Lafayette Parish School System wants to assure parents that the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority as we start the new school year. Our students and staff will comply with the statewide mask mandate set forth by the Governor. We will also continue to be responsible by practicing social distancing, using successful mitigation measures, and ensuring that our school sites are safe and secure. We have seen first hand that following proper protocols set forth by medical experts does reduce the spread of this virus in our school communities.

School officials say they will release more details of their reopening plan this week.

