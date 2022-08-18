Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD.

In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.

The interview began with questions about Guillory's other interests outside of his government role. The first question came from KPEL listener Sue who asked, "Is it lawful and ethical for the Mayor President to be doing as much legal work as he is on the side?" To that question, Guillory answered that he is being ethical and has done nothing illegal in doing side work. He also mentioned other past Lafayette leaders who he says had other business dealings as well. He addressed questions about his teaching job at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and his wife, Jamie's business.

"It's an LLC that Jamie is only manager of," said Guillory. When asked by Brandon about Josh Guillory's contributions to the LLC, he said "I give her my thoughts...But we don't rent to vendors of LCG (Lafayette Consolidated Government)...You guys would not be impressed with this business."

Bernie asked Guillory, "How did you perceive alcohol?" That led to a conversation about the 21-day rehab and the support he has received.

"I looked in the mirror and said 'I can do better,' said Guillory, who told KPEL News that there have been no domestic issues leading up to his seeking of treatment. "That's (the 21-day rehab) not a cure," pointed out Guillory. "It's bricks and a solid foundation. But this is for life. And my family and my staff are better for it."

Guillory also touched on how he handled his job duties while in rehab and made himself available when he needed to be available.

When asked about if he plans to run for re-election in the future, Guillory simply responded, "Hell yeah!"

His final message was to the public and to addicts as he thanked the public who supported him and encouraged other addicts to get help because "someone loves you."

