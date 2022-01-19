Can You Identify This Lafayette Graduate?

A Lafayette man is using Facebook to find the man in a high school graduation photo he found in a local parking lot.

Huntor Dake is a member of the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. On Wednesday, he posted that he found a wallet-sized graduation picture while milling about town. Now, he's on a mission to find the man in that picture so he can return the photo to him.

Here's a screenshot of Huntor's post.

Two people commented on the original post, saying that the cap and gown resembled the regalia worn by Acadiana High School graduates. The backside of the photo also gives us another clue. Someone scribbled "Senior Year 1979" in that space.

Another person said she think she knows who the person is. She said she contacted that person and is awaiting confirmation of her suspicion. In the meantime, if you know who the person in the photo is, send us a message through our Facebook page, our mobile app, or by emailing ian@kpel965.com.

