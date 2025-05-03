Names Released in Lafayette Murder-Suicide That Leaves Children Behind

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette police have identified the two individuals involved in a heartbreaking murder-suicide that unfolded Saturday morning in a parking lot off of Johnston Street. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Samantha Breaux of Church Point. The suspected shooter, who took his own life moments later, has been identified as 30-year-old Jonovan Dauphine of Sunset.

According to Lafayette Police, Breaux and Dauphine were in a domestic partnership. Based on numerous tributes, Breaux left at least three children behind. The tragic events unfolded around 8:15 a.m. on May 3 in the parking lot of Legends, located along the 4500 block of Johnston Street. Authorities clarified that neither individual was a patron of the bar at the time of the incident, which was also closed.

According to News 15, witnesses report the couple had been arguing inside a vehicle that had pulled into the parking lot. Preliminary findings from investigators indicate that Dauphine shot Breaux before turning the gun on himself. Surveillance footage reportedly captured a flash inside the vehicle coinciding with the gunfire.

A worker from the neighboring McDonald’s is believed to have witnessed the disturbance and contacted authorities. Police were on the scene for several hours as the investigation unfolded. The vehicle was eventually towed, and the coroner removed the bodies late Saturday morning.

Police confirmed the couple’s children were not present during the shooting.

The shocking news has sparked numerous tributes on social media in remembrance of Breaux. Many are expressing heartbreak not only for the loss of life but also for the children left behind in the wake of this tragedy.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

As of now, the investigation remains active.