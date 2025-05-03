(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Two people were found dead in a car that was parked in a parking lot along Johnston Street Saturday morning.

The vehicle was in the parking lot of a bar in Lafayette, but the incident unfolded around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday. The deceased were not bar customers.

News 15 reports that an employee at the McDonald's near the bar, Legend's on Johnston St., witnessed the disturbance and called police. Video surveillance from the bar showed a shooting from inside the vehicle that was parked.

The news station is also reporting that the man who shot the woman had three kids with the woman he shot Saturday morning.

Here's what Lafayette Police are saying:

"At approximately 8:15 a.m. this morning, officers of the Lafayette Police Department responded to a call in the 4500 block of Johnston Street.

The Lafayette Police Department can confirm that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

No further details are available for release at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477)."

