The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

Name: Breonna L Robinson

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 9:11 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Paul Breaux ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK PANTS , TAN SHIRT , WHITE BRA , WHITE SLIDES , BLACK , BLACK

CRACKED , YELLOW , YELLOW ,

Associate(s): KARNISHA WILLIAMS, WILFRED DAVIS, TALASHA ALEXANDER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0204711,21-0011584,19-0203337,

Name: Broc A Bergeaux

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 7:52 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Iberia Parish , Threatening A Public Official; ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 900 Blk Elizabeth STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHOES , PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE HANKERCHIEF ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0194807,21-0011583,

Name: David J Harris

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 5:04 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2000 Blk Desire STR,New Orleans,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND A WEAPON WERE FOUND

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , GOLD , LA TICKET , BLACK , RED (NOT CRACKED) ,

RED/BLACK LEASH , LA , BLACK , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0205386,

Name: Hydeia Celestine

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 11:40 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 400 Blk Georgia STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: PINK SHOES , GREEN SHORTS , BLK SHIRT , DISCOLORED ANKLET , DISCOLORED NECKLACE , 2 LIP STUDS , HAIR

TIES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011586,

Name: Isis Livings

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 8:09 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Headlights , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk 12th STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , PURPLE/GREEN SHIRTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , WHITE , ORANGE , GOLD , BLACK ,

GOLD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0205527,21-0011596,

Name: Joseph L Robicheaux Jr

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 8:44 pm

Charge: No Safety Belt , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I;

Marijuana , Transactions Involving Proceed , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1200 Blk S Sawmill HWY,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , LA ID , CURRENCY RECORD , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SHOES , GREY

SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011598,21-0205540,

Name: Josh C Strickney

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 10:36 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk S St.Antoine STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE AT A BUSINESS

Property: BROWN , BROWN , LOUISIANA , BLACK , MISC. PAPERS , 1 GREY , 3 GREY , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE SHORTS ,

BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0205622,

Name: Justin Levy

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 10:22 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: JEAN SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , , , LA , BROWN , PHONE CHARGER , BLACK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0204812,

Name: Keithan J Williams

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk A Barracks STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SHORTS , BLACK HOODIE , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0204554,

Name: Larry Guillory

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 1:44 pm

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Tyler ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , PHONE CHARGER , STOCKING CAP , BLACK SHIRT 2 , JEANS , RED SHOES , GREYB SHORTS , CAMO PANTS

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0205105,19-0015179,21-0011589,

Name: Oscar Cisneros

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 12:37 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Prohibited Acts , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co , Illegal Carrying

Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk Pleasant Way ,Bowl Green,Fl,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: WHITE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BROWN SHOES , BROWN , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0205006,

Name: Stonie Leblanc

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 12:43 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Probation (Free Text) , Issuing Worthless Checks , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,

Cruelity To Juveniles Charge , Cyberstalking Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Mills STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , GREY SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , BROWN , CHARGER CABLE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011587,19-0220346,18-0269066,20-0449328,

Name: Thaddeus B Andrus

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 8:44 pm

Charge: Possession Of Marijuana , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Obstruction Of Justice , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Delores STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , 3 CARDS , LA ID , 2 WHITE SHIRTS , BLUE PANTS ,

WHITE/BLUE SHOES , 1 YELLOW , BROWN , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , TICKET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0438967,21-0011597,20-0365164,

Name: Wayne J Guilliam

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 4:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2300 Blk Mills ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GRAY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , CAMO SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , LA , BLACK , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0205320,