Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, June 9, 2021:
Name: Breonna L Robinson
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 9:11 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Paul Breaux ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK PANTS , TAN SHIRT , WHITE BRA , WHITE SLIDES , BLACK , BLACK
CRACKED , YELLOW , YELLOW ,
Associate(s): KARNISHA WILLIAMS, WILFRED DAVIS, TALASHA ALEXANDER,
Incident Number(s): 21-0204711,21-0011584,19-0203337,
Name: Broc A Bergeaux
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 7:52 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Iberia Parish , Threatening A Public Official; ,
Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD
Address: 900 Blk Elizabeth STR,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: GREY SHOES , PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE HANKERCHIEF ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0194807,21-0011583,
Name: David J Harris
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 5:04 pm
Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 2000 Blk Desire STR,New Orleans,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND A WEAPON WERE FOUND
Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , GOLD , LA TICKET , BLACK , RED (NOT CRACKED) ,
RED/BLACK LEASH , LA , BLACK , RED ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0205386,
Name: Hydeia Celestine
Age: 27
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 11:40 am
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 400 Blk Georgia STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: PINK SHOES , GREEN SHORTS , BLK SHIRT , DISCOLORED ANKLET , DISCOLORED NECKLACE , 2 LIP STUDS , HAIR
TIES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011586,
Name: Isis Livings
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 8:09 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Headlights , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk 12th STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND AND ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK SHIRT , PURPLE/GREEN SHIRTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , WHITE , ORANGE , GOLD , BLACK ,
GOLD ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0205527,21-0011596,
Name: Joseph L Robicheaux Jr
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 8:44 pm
Charge: No Safety Belt , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I;
Marijuana , Transactions Involving Proceed , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of
Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1200 Blk S Sawmill HWY,Breaux Bridge,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND
Property: BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , LA ID , CURRENCY RECORD , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SHOES , GREY
SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , GREY BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011598,21-0205540,
Name: Josh C Strickney
Age: 42
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 10:36 pm
Charge: Simple Burglary ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 800 Blk S St.Antoine STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE AT A BUSINESS
Property: BROWN , BROWN , LOUISIANA , BLACK , MISC. PAPERS , 1 GREY , 3 GREY , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE SHORTS ,
BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0205622,
Name: Justin Levy
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 10:22 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: JEAN SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , , , LA , BROWN , PHONE CHARGER , BLACK , ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0204812,
Name: Keithan J Williams
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 11:00 am
Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk A Barracks STR,Duson,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLUE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SHORTS , BLACK HOODIE , GREY ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0204554,
Name: Larry Guillory
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 1:44 pm
Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,
Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Tyler ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK , PHONE CHARGER , STOCKING CAP , BLACK SHIRT 2 , JEANS , RED SHOES , GREYB SHORTS , CAMO PANTS
,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0205105,19-0015179,21-0011589,
Name: Oscar Cisneros
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 12:37 pm
Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Prohibited Acts , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co , Illegal Carrying
Of Weapon ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 800 Blk Pleasant Way ,Bowl Green,Fl,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: WHITE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BROWN SHOES , BROWN , BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0205006,
Name: Stonie Leblanc
Age: 41
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 12:43 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Probation (Free Text) , Issuing Worthless Checks , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,
Cruelity To Juveniles Charge , Cyberstalking Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 200 Blk Mills STR,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , GREY SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , BROWN , CHARGER CABLE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011587,19-0220346,18-0269066,20-0449328,
Name: Thaddeus B Andrus
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 8:44 pm
Charge: Possession Of Marijuana , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench
Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Obstruction Of Justice , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Delores STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: RED W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , 3 CARDS , LA ID , 2 WHITE SHIRTS , BLUE PANTS ,
WHITE/BLUE SHOES , 1 YELLOW , BROWN , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , TICKET ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 20-0438967,21-0011597,20-0365164,
Name: Wayne J Guilliam
Age: 37
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 08, 2021 4:28 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 2300 Blk Mills ROA,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: GRAY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , CAMO SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , LA , BLACK , BROWN ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0205320,