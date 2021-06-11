Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, June 11, 2021:
Name: Amber D Rogers
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 3:12 pm
Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Principals Parties Crm ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 500 Blk Orchid DRV,Lafayette`,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0018220,
Name: Gabriel J Abshire
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 2:31 pm
Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Simple Burglary ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 2100 Blk Fabiola AVE,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A DRUG TRANSACTION. SUBJECT ALSO HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT.
Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLK BOXERS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , 1 KEYFOB , BROWN WALLET , HEAD PODS
IN BLK CASE ,
Associate(s): SAGE MOUTON,
Incident Number(s): 21-0208027,20-0102192,
Name: Jacobi Dugas
Age: 37
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 9:05 pm
Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Warrant/Bench Warrant , No Driver License
In Possessi , Obstruction Of Justice , Expired License Plate ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1300 Blk W Willow STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND. SUBJECT ALSO ARRESTED ON A
DISTRICT WARRANT.
Property: BLACK AND GREEN , BLUE , 2 YELLOW , GREY , 2 WHITE PIERCINGS , BLACK / CRACKED , BLACK / CRACKED ,
RED LANYARD , 3 GREY , RED , CAR FOB , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHORTS , BLUE / WHITE
MUSCLE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011620,21-0208425,
Name: Jeremy R Storms
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 9:25 am
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Violation Of Protective Orders ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK BOXERS , BLK SOCKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0207512,21-0205478,
Name: Jesse L Stephens
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 2:20 am
Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Resisting An Officer , Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge , Disturbing The
Peace:Doing Any , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Opta STR,Maurice,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL AND BEING VIOLENT WITH OFFICERS
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0207152,
Name: Jordan S Guidry
Age: 29
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 1:07 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk Carmel AVE,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY JEANS , RED SHOES , MULTI COLORED BOXERS , LA , RUBBER BAND ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0207799,21-0053721,
Name: Melania M Narcisse
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 11:35 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk Sunset DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: YELLOW HAT , BLK KEY , BLK SHIRT , BLK PANTS , MULTICOLOR SHOES , RED SHIRT , BLK BRA , YELLOW SHIRT
, 2 WHITE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011612,21-0207646,
Name: Nay'Jon M Williams
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 3:10 pm
Charge: Illegal Use Of Weapons , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Fugitive , Illegal Carrying
Of Weapon ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau ROA,Carencro,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: GREY HOODIE , WHITE PANTS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK BOXERS , CRACKED PHONE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011617,21-0208086,
Name: Robert Guidry
Age: 60
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 10:13 pm
Charge: Peeping Tom:Peeps In Window/Do , Hold For Extradition ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Denham Springs,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER LOOKING INTO VICTIMS WINDOWS ON MULTIPLE OCCASSIONS AND ACTIVE WARRANTS
WERE FOUND.
Property: BROWN , OPENED PACK OF GUM , YELLOW CIRCULAR OBJECT , CAMO SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE
JEANS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011621,21-0205614,
Name: Sage Mouton
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 2:31 pm
Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 700 Blk W Worthey STR,Gongalas,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS WERE FOUND IN HIS POSESSION
Property: WHITE SHIRT , YELLOW BOXERS , GREY PANTS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK , BLK SUNGLASSES , LA ID ,
GREY , 9 KEYS ,
Associate(s): GABRIEL ABSHIRE,
Incident Number(s): 21-0208027,
Name: Shena E Zamora
Age: 39
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 7:21 pm
Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Sale, Distribution, Or
Possess , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Violation Of Prob/Parole , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 700 Blk Hwy 822 ,Choudrant,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS BOOKED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND DRUGS WERE FOUND DURING ARREST.
Property: BLACK (CRACKED) , 3 BROWN BRACELETS , 2 WHITE BRACELETS , 2 WHITE RINGS , 1 NAVY BLUE BRACELET , 1
ORANGE HAIR TIE , 1 GREY HAIR TIE , 1 BLACK HAIR TIE , 2 MULTI-COLORED HAIR TIES , 3 WHITE NECKLACES
, BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BRA , PINK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , PATTERNED LEGGINGS , BLACK / CRACKED , 3
BROWN , 2 WHITE , 2 WHITE , 1 BLUE , ORANGE HAIR TIE , GREY HAIR TIE , BLACK HAIR TIE , 2
MULTI-COLORED HAIR TIES , 3 WHITE , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BRA , PINK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , PATTERNED
LEGGINGS , GREEN PURSE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0208323,20-0285420,21-0011619,
Name: Taylor M Johnson
Age: 29
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 10:15 am
Charge: Obscenity Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 600 Blk Lemord RD,Church Point,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER EXPOSING HERSELF.
Property: GREY BRA , WHITE SHORTS , BLACK SUNGLASSES , PONY TAIL BAND , 2 GREY ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0207502,