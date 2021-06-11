The following is a list of the people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, June 11, 2021:

Name: Amber D Rogers

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 3:12 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Principals Parties Crm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Orchid DRV,Lafayette`,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0018220,

Name: Gabriel J Abshire

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 2:31 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2100 Blk Fabiola AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A DRUG TRANSACTION. SUBJECT ALSO HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLK BOXERS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , 1 KEYFOB , BROWN WALLET , HEAD PODS

IN BLK CASE ,

Associate(s): SAGE MOUTON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0208027,20-0102192,

Name: Jacobi Dugas

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 9:05 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Warrant/Bench Warrant , No Driver License

In Possessi , Obstruction Of Justice , Expired License Plate ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1300 Blk W Willow STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND. SUBJECT ALSO ARRESTED ON A

DISTRICT WARRANT.

Property: BLACK AND GREEN , BLUE , 2 YELLOW , GREY , 2 WHITE PIERCINGS , BLACK / CRACKED , BLACK / CRACKED ,

RED LANYARD , 3 GREY , RED , CAR FOB , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHORTS , BLUE / WHITE

MUSCLE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011620,21-0208425,

Name: Jeremy R Storms

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 9:25 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK BOXERS , BLK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0207512,21-0205478,

Name: Jesse L Stephens

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 2:20 am

Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Resisting An Officer , Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge , Disturbing The

Peace:Doing Any , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Opta STR,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL AND BEING VIOLENT WITH OFFICERS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0207152,

Name: Jordan S Guidry

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 1:07 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Carmel AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY JEANS , RED SHOES , MULTI COLORED BOXERS , LA , RUBBER BAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0207799,21-0053721,

Name: Melania M Narcisse

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 11:35 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Sunset DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: YELLOW HAT , BLK KEY , BLK SHIRT , BLK PANTS , MULTICOLOR SHOES , RED SHIRT , BLK BRA , YELLOW SHIRT

, 2 WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011612,21-0207646,

Name: Nay'Jon M Williams

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 3:10 pm

Charge: Illegal Use Of Weapons , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Fugitive , Illegal Carrying

Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau ROA,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY HOODIE , WHITE PANTS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK BOXERS , CRACKED PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011617,21-0208086,

Name: Robert Guidry

Age: 60

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 10:13 pm

Charge: Peeping Tom:Peeps In Window/Do , Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Denham Springs,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER LOOKING INTO VICTIMS WINDOWS ON MULTIPLE OCCASSIONS AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

WERE FOUND.

Property: BROWN , OPENED PACK OF GUM , YELLOW CIRCULAR OBJECT , CAMO SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE

JEANS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011621,21-0205614,

Name: Sage Mouton

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 2:31 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 700 Blk W Worthey STR,Gongalas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS WERE FOUND IN HIS POSESSION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , YELLOW BOXERS , GREY PANTS , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , BLK , BLK SUNGLASSES , LA ID ,

GREY , 9 KEYS ,

Associate(s): GABRIEL ABSHIRE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0208027,

Name: Shena E Zamora

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 7:21 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Sale, Distribution, Or

Possess , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Violation Of Prob/Parole , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Hwy 822 ,Choudrant,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS BOOKED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND DRUGS WERE FOUND DURING ARREST.

Property: BLACK (CRACKED) , 3 BROWN BRACELETS , 2 WHITE BRACELETS , 2 WHITE RINGS , 1 NAVY BLUE BRACELET , 1

ORANGE HAIR TIE , 1 GREY HAIR TIE , 1 BLACK HAIR TIE , 2 MULTI-COLORED HAIR TIES , 3 WHITE NECKLACES

, BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BRA , PINK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , PATTERNED LEGGINGS , BLACK / CRACKED , 3

BROWN , 2 WHITE , 2 WHITE , 1 BLUE , ORANGE HAIR TIE , GREY HAIR TIE , BLACK HAIR TIE , 2

MULTI-COLORED HAIR TIES , 3 WHITE , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BRA , PINK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , PATTERNED

LEGGINGS , GREEN PURSE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0208323,20-0285420,21-0011619,

Name: Taylor M Johnson

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 10, 2021 10:15 am

Charge: Obscenity Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Lemord RD,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER EXPOSING HERSELF.

Property: GREY BRA , WHITE SHORTS , BLACK SUNGLASSES , PONY TAIL BAND , 2 GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0207502,

