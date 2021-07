The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, June 21, 2021:

Name: Aaliyah Washington

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 8:01 pm

Charge: Felony Carnal Knowledge Of A J ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk 2nd STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY BRA , RED SHORTS , GREY SLIDES , MASTERCARD , 1 BLACK CAR KEY , BLACK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219931,

Name: Bralyn D Maiden

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 3:34 am

Charge: Battery Of A Police Officer Ch , Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 300 Blk Amesbury DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: PURPLE , BLACK , BLACK TORN SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK/ORANGE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219330,

Name: Christopher Gotch

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 1:58 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,,,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: KNIFE HOLSTER , BROWN BELT , 2 CIGAR POUCHES , BLACK MASK , LIGHTER LEASH , BLUE CLOTH , YELLOW

CLOTH , GREY RING CLEAR STONE , 5 KEYS ON BLUE LANYARD , 5 KEYS ON KEYRING , YELLOW RING CLEAR

STONES , 3 WHITE DICE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE , SPRAY BOTTLE , BLACK SOCKS , 9 HAIR TIES , BROWN HAIR

ORNAMENT , 2 MINTS , 3 BATTERIES , PURPLE KEY RING , MULTI COLOR WRIST BAND , YELLOW RING CLEAR

STONES , YELLOW RING CLEAR STONES , BROWN HAIR ORNAMENT , BLACK GREY RING , 15 MATCHSTICKS , 3 CIGAR

MOUTHPIECES , GREY EAR RING , YELLOW EAR RING , WASHER , PENCIL ERASER , TOP OF SPRAY BOTTLE ,

YELLOW SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BOXER , BLACK SWEATPANTS , MULTICOLORED PANTS , MULTICOLORED

SOCKS , RED BOOTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219612,

Staff Photo

Name: Christopher Mcknight

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 4:53 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Mimosa ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER VIOLATING A JUDGE ORDER

Property: MULTICOLOR SHIRT , RED PANTS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , BLACK BELT , MULTICOLOR

WALLET , BLUE CELLULAR PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0021929,

Name: Denerius J Celestine

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 1:11 am

Charge: Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Town Home Loop ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING FOUND IN POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

Property: , 2 CONDOMS , ORANGE , 1 WHITE SOCK , BLACK HOODIE , RED SHIRT , BLACK/RED PANTS , RED BOXERS ,

BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219239,

Name: Jenny A Jagneaux

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 5:56 pm

Charge: Simple Obstruction Of A Highwa , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , Illegal

Possession Of Stolen F , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 5600 Blk Boat Shop ROA,Erath,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ENTERING SOMEONES HOUSE AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK BACKPACK , BROWN WALLET , BLACK SHORTS , RED SHIRT , BLACK BRA , PURPLE UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219854,

Name: Jessica R Williams

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 8:30 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY TONGUE RING , PAIR WHITE EARRINGS , BLACK/BROWN , BLACK RUMPER , BLACK UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219925,

Name: Judayla C Woods

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 12:42 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Aggravated Assault Charge , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Roe STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.

Property: TAN CLOTH , 3 TORN PIECES OF $20 BILL , PHONE CHARGING CORD , CELLULAR PHONE , MULTICOLOR PURSE ,

BLUE SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , MULTICOLOR SANDALS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219609,

Staff photo

Name: Rodney J Lagrange Jr

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 9:12 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Violation Of Protective Orders , Fugitive , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: MULTICOLOR SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , GREY SHOES , GREY NECKLACE , MULTI COLOR CELL PHONE CHARGING CORD ,

RED MASK , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE , ORANGE BOXERS , LA DL , BLUE CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0219479,21-0011692,20-0384855,

Name: Trevelle E George

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 20, 2021 5:44 pm

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Aggravated Burglary , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1400 Blk S Orange STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: TAN BOOTS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BOXER , BLACK SOCK , GREEN , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011695,21-0219286,

