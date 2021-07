The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

Name: Brock J Bowen

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 9:37 pm

Charge:

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest:

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN BOOTS , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN BELT , BROWN/ TAN HAT , BROWN WALLET ,

LA DL , 1 HEAD PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s):

Name: Damien Laven Ii

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 12:20 pm

Charge: Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Marne STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK (CRACKED) , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011802,

Name: Deana Sheats

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 12:45 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Gireer RD,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BIBLE , PINK , WHITE FLIP FLOPS , PURPLE NOTE BOOK , PINK BRA , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK

HAIR TIE , , BLUE HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011803,

Name: Dylan J Solet

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 1:34 am

Charge: Jefferson Parish , Unlawful Sale/Purchase/Possess ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT HELD FOR ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , BLACK , 2 BLACK , MULTICOLOR SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0229530,21-0011797,

Name: Edward J Hersey

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 10:23 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fail To Register/Notify 3rd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Laf.,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 YELLOW , 1 YELLOW , 2 YELLOW , 2 YELLOW , WHITE , WHITE , BLK WALLET , WHITE SHIRT , BLK SOCKS ,

WHITE SHOES , BLK SHORTS , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0230793,21-0083599,

Name: Elizabeth Vallejo

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 8:00 am

Charge: Contributing To The Delinquenc , Improper Supervision Of Minor , Principal/ Theft , Cruelity To

Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 800 Blk St Anne STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: , BLACK , GREY PIERCINGS 2 , RED WRISTBAND , BLACK HAIR TIE , GREY SHOES , PINK BRA , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s): COREY TRIMBLE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0224340,20-0205340,

Name: Eric J Gaines

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 11:40 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH A LIVE-IN RELATIVE

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0230831,

Name: Eric L Lasalle

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 5:21 pm

Charge: Unaut Use Of Movable(Non-Veh) , Simple Kidnapping Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , RED SOCKS , GREY SWEATPANTS , YELLOW SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0230191,

Name: Irene M Broussard

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 9:37 pm

Charge:

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest:

Property: BLUE SHIRT , ORANGE BRA , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHOES , PINK WATCH , YELLOW HEADPHONES ,

BLACK HAIR TIE , 3 BROWN RINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s):

Name: Mike Roche

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 9:37 am

Charge: Hold For Doc , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 7700 Blk Jordan DRV,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC AND ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: ORANGE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , ORANGE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS , MESH BAG MISC

CLOTHES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011801,

Name: Raymond Dugas

Age: 64

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 29, 2021 10:00 am

Charge: Aggravated Burglary , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , GREY PANTS , BROWN , BROWN , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0221671,

