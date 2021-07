Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, July 3, 2021:

Name: Alex Seneca

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 02, 2021 9:30 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Willow Bend DRV,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: , GREY , TONGUE PIERCING , BLACK , GREY , GREY SOCKS , MAROON SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,

RED SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011832,

Name: Brady M Cartier

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 02, 2021 6:52 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Overbrook DRV,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE CALL WITH A LIVE-IN SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0234406,

Photo courtesy of emiliano-bar-OeAWU9VSHzo-unsplash

Name: Devante J Francis

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 02, 2021 3:00 pm

Charge: Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh) , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Young DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A REPORT

Property: BLK BELT , TAN PANTS , MULTI COLO SHIRT , MULTI COLOR SHOES , TAN HAT , GREEN FOLDER , BLK , RED ,

EAR PODS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0202021,21-0234184,

Name: Jamie M Willis

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 02, 2021 10:10 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Harrington DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CHASING VICTIM WITH A WOODEN STICK

Property: BLACK HAIR COVERING , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE UNDERWEAR , BROWN BRACELET , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011837,21-0234428,

Photo courtesy of tim-hufner-3R_GnBNRVI0-unsplash

Name: Rayford Thibeaux

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 02, 2021 2:42 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1300 Blk Kaliste Saloom ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: JEANS , BROWN SHOES , BROWN , BLACK SOCKS , GREEN SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011833,

Name: Tyrell R Guidry

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 02, 2021 3:20 am

Charge: Disturbing The Peace / Languag , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Kaliste Saloom RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER VERBAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK COMB , BLK HAT , BLK SHOES , YELLOW SHIRT , BLK SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0233585,

Name: Wilbert Davis Jr

Age: 61

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 02, 2021 9:30 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Burglary , Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Basile,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED FOR BEING WHERE HE DID NOT BELONG.

Property: RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GRAY BOXERS , BLACK BOOTS , BLACK , BLUE , 1 GRAY EARING WITH CLEAR STONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011836,21-0234607,20-0251407,