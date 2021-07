The following is the list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, July 8, 2021:

Name: Brittani S Abshire

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 12:37 am

Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Resisting An Officer , Careless Operation - No Accid , Owi Vehicle ,

Obscuring Windshields Or Wind , Fail To Change Address ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 900 Blk 1/2 N Morvant STR,Kaplan,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND ALCOHOL EMITTED FROM HER PERSON

Property: BLACK , 2 , 1 KEY FOB , JEAN SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , PURPLE SHIRT , TAN SANDLES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0239138,

Name: Danielle M Gremillion

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 3:50 pm

Charge: Theft Of A Motor Vehicle. , Home Invasion ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 20036 Blk Preston RD,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: 1 GREY RING , LA , BLUE BIBLE , PURPLE SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s): SCOTT CHAUMONT,

Incident Number(s): 21-0212818,

Name: Darius B Coleman

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 12:10 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Hold For Extradition , Illegal Possession Of

Stolen F , Traffic Control Signals ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Claiborne ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT BOOKED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , LA , WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0143780,21-0011881,

Name: Deja Sullivan

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 12:10 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Ira STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT TRANSPORTED BASED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CELLULAR PHONE , 3 MISC PAPERS , PINK SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK/PINK SHOES , BLACK

SOCKS , GREY BELLY RING , PINK BRA , GREY UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011896,19-0284203,

Name: Derek J Sonnier

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 10:41 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Ashton STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL

Property: MULTICOLORED SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES , EYE GLASSES , CELLULAR PHONE , BROWN WALLET ,

BLACK BOXERS , KEY RING WITH 5 KEYS , LA DL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0240363,

Name: Domingo M Gale

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 2:10 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Resisting An Officer , Fugitive , Child

Desertion Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Claudia DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY HOODIE , GREY PANTS , BLUE UNDERWEAR , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0266251,21-0011883,

Name: Gerald W Arceneaux

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 3:02 pm

Charge: Fail To Signal Turn - No Acci , Operating Veh. With Suspended , Improper Display Of License P ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CITY COURT.

Property: WHITE SHIRT 2 , GREY PANTS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011889,

Name: Hamp M Penson

Age: 63

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 10:32 pm

Charge: Simple Robbery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Madison STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TAKING THINGS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , TAN SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK/YELLOW HAT , BLACK BELT ,

BLACK CLOTH , TAN HOLSTER , BLACK COMB , BROWN WALLET , LA DL , CELL PHONE , MISC PAPER , GREY SHIRT

, BLUE PANTS , TAN SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK/YELLOW HAT , BLACK BELT , BLACK CLOTH ,

TAN HOLSTER , BLACK COMB , BROWN WALLET , LA DL , CELLULAR PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0240319,

Name: Joseph B Credeur

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 9:21 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 4800 Blk Dolphin STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH IS SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Property: BLACK WALLETY , ORANGE HAT , LA DL , MULTICOLOR SHIRT , ORANGE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK/RED

BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0240333,

Name: Joshua J Menard

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 2:40 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 700 Blk Toby Mouton ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT SANCTIONED

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , JEANS , BLACK UNDERWEAR , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011885,

Name: Judus J Solomon

Age: 46

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 2:30 pm

Charge: Hold For Court , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT & SANCTIONED

Property: RED SHORTS , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , GREY SOCKS , RED SHOES , WHITE , GREEN MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011884,

Name: Keandre D South

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 6:28 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Disturbing The Peace / Drunken , Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Simple

Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 700 Blk Patterson STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR ACTIVE WARRANTS AND MAKING THREATS TO A STORE EMPLOYEE

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BROWN SHORTS , WHITE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , MULTI COLORED SOCKS , CELLULAR PHONE , MISC

PAPER , BLACK/WHITE FACEMASK , BLUE LIGHTER ON LEASH , BLUE CARD , 2 GREY HAIR ORNAMENTS , BLACK

NOSE RING , YELLOW NOSE RING , BLACK BAG , YELLOW BOXERS , 1 CIGARETTE , WHITE CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011897,21-0240141,

Name: Logan J Dural

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 2:16 pm

Charge: Misdemeanor Carnal Knowledge O , Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: GREY PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0239909,

Name: Miguel L Dauphine

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 07, 2021 11:46 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1500 Blk Monnet RD,Jeanerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: MULTICOLORED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , YELLOW/PINK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , PINK HAT , TAN/GREY BELT ,

YELLOW NECK CHAIN , 2 YELLOW EAR RINGS WITH CLEAR STONE , LA DL , BLUE CARD , RED/WHITE CARD ,

YELLOW WATCH ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0337054,

