The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, July 9, 2021:

Name: Bradford A Romero

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 08, 2021 5:34 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Drug Paraphenalia , Possess/Deal In Unregistered/I , Possession Of

Tools For A Crim , Theft Charge , Possession Of Stolen Things , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Duson ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A VEHICLE SEARCH AND DRUGS WERE LOCATED

Property: BLACK BOOTS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0247119,21-0011907,

Name: Caleb S Brower

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 08, 2021 2:13 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Prohibited

Acts -Schedule Iii , Prohibited Acts , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , View Outward Or Inward

Through , Obstruction Of Justice , Possess/Deal In Unregistered/I , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LA DOC P AND P LAFAYETTE

Address: 100 Blk Cane Derrick DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT OF A RESIDENCE WAS CONDUCTED.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SLIDES , RED RUBBER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0007453,21-0241195,

Name: Corinthian J Bernard Iii

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 08, 2021 12:11 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch.Iv , View Outward Or

Inward Through , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of Marijuana , Sale/Dist/Pos Leg Drg Wo

Presc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Surrey ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , MULTI

COLOR BOXERS , CELLULAR PHONE , RED HAT , KEY RING WITH 2 KEYS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0240449,21-0023639,

Name: Drew A Johnson

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 08, 2021 5:34 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Unaut Use Of A

Motor Vehicle , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , Taking Contraband

To/From Pena , Possession Of Burglary Tools , Possess/Deal In Unregistered/I , Possession Of/Dealing

In Firea , Possession Of Marijuana , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Ambroise STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A VEHICLE SEARCH.

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , GREY , BLACK , PURPLE UNDERWEAR , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SOCK

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011906,21-0240635,21-0104735,

Name: Gage D Newcoste

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 08, 2021 11:52 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Probation (Free Text) , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Doc Duhon STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BROWN UNDERWEAR , BODY JEWELRY , WHITE

EARPHONES , , CHARGER , , CARMEX , 2 BLACK CRACKED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011908,

Name: Issac Julian

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 08, 2021 4:01 am

Charge: St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Bill Clause DRV,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011903,

Name: James E Waltrip

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 08, 2021 5:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011910,21-0224986,