The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for July 15, 2021:

Name: Aaron T Thibodeaux

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 10:35 pm

Charge: Transactions Involving Proceed , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Georgia STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK CRACKED PHONE , BLK SHOES , GREY BOXERS , 2 WHITE EAR RINGS , GREY SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , GREEN

CHARGER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0309181,

Name: Aidan M Smith

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 9:34 am

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 5600 Blk Smokey Hills Trail ,Lakecharles,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT TURNED SELF IN ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0057145,

Name: Casey P Meaux

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 12:16 am

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Home Invasion , Criminal Trespass , Simple Criminal Damage To Pro ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , MULTI SHORTS , BROWN SHOES , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011965,21-0245785,

Name: Cheyenne J Rhoades

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 5:10 pm

Charge: Theft Charge , Theft Charge , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1300 Blk NE Evangline Thwy ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK/WHITE MASK , BLACK SHOES , WHITE PHONE , GREY WATCH , BLACK TAPE , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHIRT ,

WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0093523,21-0190366,20-0423702,20-0425896,

Name: Ebonie J Dauphiney

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 10:52 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Simple Battery Charge And Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: MSC PAPERWORK , BLUE LIGHTER , DL , MONEY RECEIPT , CARDS , JEAN SHORTS , BLK SHORTS , BLUE GOWN TOP

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0248225,

Name: Gabriel S Pearce

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 1:00 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Ill Carrying Of Weapons , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Colen Luck DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0410782,

Name: Henry J Eaglin Jr

Age: 46

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Prohibited Acts -

Schedule Iv; , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED DURING TRAFFIC STOP AFTER BEING FOUND WITH DRUGS AND WEAPONS

Property: RED WATCH , GREEN , RED SHOES , GREY/WHITE SHORTS , GREEN SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , RED SHIRT , BLACK

BOXERS , KEYS/LANYARD , 2 DEBIT CARDS , BLACK , 1 YELLOW ,

Associate(s): HUNTER GUIDRY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0247328,

Name: Hunter Guidry

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Prohibited Acts -

Schedule Iv; , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of/Dealing In Firea ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Des Jacques ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED DURING TRAFFIC STOP WHEN BEING FOUND IN POSSESSION OF DRUGS AND WEAPONS

Property: WHITE , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY PANTS , RED SHIRT , RED/WHITE HAT , GREY SHORTS , YELLOW

WATCH , MISC PAPERS ,

Associate(s): HENRY EAGLIN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0247328,

Name: Jed A Brisson

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Hold For Court , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT/ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , WHITE BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAT , BLACK , ID WITH BLUE

LANYARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011968,

Name: Justin J Martin

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 2:21 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Attp-Murder/First Degree , Fugitive ,

Illegal Use Of Weapons/Dangero , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Doc Duhon RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLACK SLIPPERS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0247053,20-0303261,21-0011978,

Name: Luke Cassidy

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 14, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Telephone Communications; Impr , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Fenetre ROA,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE GLASSES , BROWN , BLACK , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE

BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0316303,21-0011967,

