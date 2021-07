The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday July 19, 2021:

Name: Alesha K Riggs

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 18, 2021 7:12 pm

Charge: Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge , Resisting An Officer , Fail To Yield At A Stop Sign , Theft By

Shoplifting/Value To , Allow Unlicensed Person To Dr , Child Desertion Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Mudd AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER LEAVING A YOUNG CHILD UNATTENDED

Property: BROWN SHIRT , BROWN SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012014,21-0252560,

Name: Brennon Lebeouf

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 18, 2021 10:39 pm

Charge: Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED DURING ACTIVE VERMILLION PARISH INVESTIGATION

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012017,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: Crystal D Ainsworth

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 18, 2021 11:20 pm

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk S Sterling DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY , GREY , PINK MSHIRT , ORANGE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLUE SHOES , PINK SOCKS , BLACK HAIR TIE ,

, LA , 1 GREY NOSE RING , TAN BRA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252498,21-0012016,

Name: Mary B Toups

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 18, 2021 8:57 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 600 Blk Rue Des Bouvier ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE A RESIDENCE

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252617,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Ross E Chaisson

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 18, 2021 10:53 pm

Charge: Transactions Involving Proceed , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , View Outward Or Inward Through ,

Proper Equipment Required On V ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Eric STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES

Property: , , LA , CARD , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , MULTI COLORED SHOES , BLACK BOXERS , , BILL OF SALE ,

BLACK , LA #2 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252712,

Name: Ty D Rung

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 18, 2021 7:46 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Country Breeze LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s): MARCUS HEBERT,

Incident Number(s): 12-0012013,

Google Maps

Name: Tylius J Arceneaux

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 18, 2021 2:22 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Viol Of Protective Orders , Hit - And - Run

Driving Charge , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co , Flight From An Officer; Aggra , Aggravated

Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Collins STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED DURING A TRAFFIC STOP AND HAD ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK SHOES , , BLUE LIGHTER , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0239720,21-0251964,21-0239673,21-0147984,

