The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for July 20, 2021:

Name: Angela Gobert

Age: 57

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 10:33 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: 9 ORANGE EARRINGS WITH STONES , ORANGE RING WITH STONES , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , RED SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012028,

Name: Bart M Barrilleaux Jr

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 10:37 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Forgery: , Fugitive , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Iberia STR,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: BLK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , BLK AND GREEN SOCKS ,

Associate(s): TANNER TRAHAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0212754,21-0012030,20-0251374,21-0253121,19-037

Name: Bradley S Williams

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , First Degree Rape , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 5100 Blk Hwy 14 HWY,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012025,21-0252153,

Name: Colby D Arceneaux

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 12:44 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING A COURT ORDER

Property: BLACK SHIRT 2 , BLACK PANTS , RED BOXERS , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED , , BROWN , LA ,

, BLACK GLOVES , BLACK FLASHLIGHT , YELLOW BANDANA , , GREY , 4 GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252745,

Name: Demarkus J Daughdrill

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 1:35 pm

Charge: Public Intimidation:Use Of Vio , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch , St.

Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Eunice ROA,St. Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: GREY PANTS , MONEY RECEIPT , WALLET , YELLOW SHIRT , BLK PANTS , MASK , BLK SHOES , BLK BOOK SACK ,

HYGEINE ITEMS ,

Associate(s): MELISSA SERAILLE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012031,20-0012031,21-0253406,

Name: Duston J Bergeron

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 8:36 am

Charge: Sexual Battery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Aliva DRV,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK SHOES , BLUE SOCKS , BROWN WALLET , PINK PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252866,

Name: Felton J Wiltz

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk St Peter STR,Abeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK SOCKS , BLK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012029,20-0392812,

Name: Jake M Landry

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 6:13 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Ill Carrying Of Weapons , Speeding 16 To 20 ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 4300 Blk Forest Leblanc ,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GRAY SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK , MISC.PAPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0253768,

Name: Jay Peraita

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 10:50 am

Charge: Simple Kidnapping Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Youngs DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE PANTS , TAN SHIRT , BLK SHOES , BLK WALLET , BLUE CRACKED PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252186,

Name: Lamar D Robertson

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 2:00 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch.Iv , Prohibited Acts -- Schedule V ,

Fugitive , Unlawful To Possess Sch.V Cds , Fail To Obey Traffic Control , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Legend Drug Imprint ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Verdon STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHOES , JEANS , WHITE SHIRT , CIGS , RED HAT , BLK WATCH , NECKLACE , BRACELET , 2 EAR RINGS ,

CELL PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0018216,19-0182716,21-0012033,20-0261609,21-059

Name: Malcolm D Thomas

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 8:25 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1800 Blk Conol ST,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: 2 GREY PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , RED SHOES , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012022,

Name: Oterraius S Mason

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 3:23 pm

Charge: Ill Carrying Of Weapons , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk N Beulah STR,Eunice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SOCKS , RED SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT , ORANGE BRACLET , 1 SMALL TOWEL ,

1 CONDOM , GREEN , PURP , 2 BLACK PHONES , L LIC , WHITE HEADPHONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0235860,

Name: Ray P Touchet

Age: 60

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 2:29 pm

Charge: Vagrancy , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ASKING FOR MONEY AND DRUGS WERE FOUND ON PERSON

Property: BLK SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , BLK SHOES , BLUE SOCKS , GREEN , WHITE HEADPHONES , LA ID , BLK FLIP PHONE

, LA ID , FS CARD , VISA DEBIT , HELTH CARD , VISA , , CAMO ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0253556,

Name: Ryan Broussard

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 2:05 pm

Charge: Home Invasion ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 7200 Blk Victoria DRV,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE PANTS , BLK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , 2 PHONES , 1 BLUE CARD , 2 EAR

BUDS WITH CASE , 2 WHITE EAR RINGS , 2 YELLOW CHAINS , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0269113,

Name: Simon J Leopold Jr

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 10:35 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk S Sterling STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , JEANS , BOOTS , LIGHTER , ID , BLK CRACKED PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 18-0266769,

Name: Taylor J Boudoin

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 3:30 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Ash ST,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN VIOLATION OF JUDGES ORDERS.

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK PANTS , BLUE UNDERWEAR , YELLOW , YELLOW , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0183828,21-0252839,

Name: Valerie A Trahan

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 19, 2021 4:18 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 7000 Blk Cameron STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: 2 GREEN , 5 BLACK , RED SHORTS , GREY SHIRT , BROWN SHOES , BLACK BRA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252874,

