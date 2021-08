Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafyaette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, July 29, 2021:

Name: Anthony R Barthe

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Fail To Signal Turn - No Acci , Prohibited Acts , Tail Lamps , Fail To Register Vehicle ,

Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , It Is Unlawful For Any Person , Unaut Use

Movable(Non-Veh) , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Fugitive ,

Careless Operation - Heavy Da ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk La Rue Blanc ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , RED SHOES ,

Associate(s): HUNTER FAULK,

Incident Number(s): 20-0216145,20-0139216,21-0012131,

Name: Brody Pieeottie

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 5:11 am

Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Battery Of Er Personnel , Owi 1st Offense (Misd) , Simple Criminal

Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CAUSING A DISTURBANCE

Property: KHAKI PANTS , ORANGE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0263733,

Name: Daniel J Leger

Age: 60

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 7:23 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayettte,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFENCE TO AN DISTRUBANCE

Property: BROWN SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , GREY SHIRT , BROWN HAT , BLACK WALLET , BLACK BRACELET , BLACK

CELLPHONE (CRACKED) ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0264628,

Name: Elvin Alvarez

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 10:45 am

Charge: Driver Must Be Licensed , Vehicular Homicide Charge , No Proof Of Insurance In Vehi , Safety Belt

Use; Tags Indicat , Following Vehicles ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2300 Blk Touro STR,New Orleans,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: SLIDES , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , 1 BLACK SHOE , BOOK , BLACK , BLUE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012132,

Name: Jacob E Bulliard

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 6:00 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Buchanan STR,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: JEANS , 2 BLACK SHIRTS , BLACK SHOES , 2 CLEAR , BLACK , 4 , BLACK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0261339,21-0012128,

Name: Jordan T Simmons

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 8:22 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Violation Of Uniform Controlle , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Illegal Carrying

Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 200 Blk Brockton DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO A VERBAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE UNDERWEAR , BLUE LIGHTER , KEYCHAIN , BROWN BRACELET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0264691,

Name: Keamynie George

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 12:08 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Daffydill Loop ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: YELLOW , BLACK , , WHITE WASH RAG , PURPLE VAPE , WHITE PHONE CHARGER , WHITE HEADPHONES , WHITE

DEBIT CARD , BLACK DEBIT CARD , BLUE DEBIT CARD , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK / RED

SHOES , WHITE BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0263668,

Name: Kris K Elliott

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 10:50 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Brockton DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK UNDERWEAR , GREY SHIRT , YELLOW LIGHTER , BLACK BELT , ORANGE

BRACELET , BLACK BRACELET , RED BRACELET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0264781,

Name: Morrisquincy J Washington

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 6:40 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Sale, Distribution, Or

Possess , Transactions Involving Proceed , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Illegal Use Of

Controlled Drug , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Gauthier ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK BELT , SINGLE BATTERY , (2) FUSE ,

LOUISIANA DRIVER'S LICENSE , MISC. CARDS , BLACK KEYS , MONETARY RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0263183,20-0242372,21-0203605,21-0012134,20-023

Name: Shelton L Boudreaux

Age: 57

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 9:00 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts & Sanctions , Forgery: ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 1700 Blk Mills Hwy ,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0014359,

Name: Todd A Rivoire Jr

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 12:55 pm

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Driver Must Be Licensed ,

Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , View

Outward Or Inward Through , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Fugitive , Driving On Right Side Of Road; , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk D Johnson ROA,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BROWN SHOES , TAN SHORTS , GREY SHIRT , GREY , BLACK , BLACK GLASSES , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0029974,21-0211683,20-0032833,21-0012133,

Name: William J Stanford

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 28, 2021 10:23 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Howard RD,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , KHAKI SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012130,

