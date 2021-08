The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, August 3, 2021:

Name: Anthony W Willis

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 9:08 pm

Charge: Vagrancy:The Following Persons ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING WARNED NUMEROUS TIMES TO STOP ASKING FOR MONEY

Property: GREEN HAT , GREEN JACKET TORN , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , 1 GREY SOCK , LPCC ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0270116,

Name: Brandon L Stutes

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 1:24 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fugitive , Telephone Communications; Impr ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 600 Blk E First STR,Jennings,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , RAINBOW SHOES , EAR BUDS , 1 , SUNGLASSES , PURPLE , CLEAR 2 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012178,21-0125255,21-0256857,

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Name: Donwell Washington

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 12:05 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk St Charles STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED SHIRT , 1 RUBBER BAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012168,21-0269044,

Name: Michael C Duhon

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 5:55 am

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette, La,,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: GREEN , BROWN SHOES , ORANGE 2PC , , BLACK WATCH ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012170,

Handcuffs (KPEL)

Name: Nicholas Prejean

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 4:20 pm

Charge: First Degree Rape ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Brussells ROA,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: B LACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GRAY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK , 1 YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0269389,

Name: Ronnie J Randle

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 11:28 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Illegal Use Of Weapons Or Dang , Probation (Free Text) , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Federal STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: MULTI COLORED SHIORT , MULTI COLORED SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED SHORTS , PILLOW ,

PURPLE ROLLING SUITCASE MISC CLOTHES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0251358,21-0012176,

photo from Digital Vision via ThinkStock

Name: Tevin Aguillard

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 11:25 am

Charge: Contributing To The Delinquenc , Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk S Sterling STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS OUT OF VEHICLES

Property: WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , ORNAGE SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , YELLOW ,

Associate(s): JAX CHANDLER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0266526,21-0266266,

Name: Thomas D Woods

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 11:50 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Fugitive , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Frank STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP AFTER DRUGS WERE FOUND AND UPON HAVINF WARRANTS

Property: GREY NECKCHAIN , IDENTIFICATION CARD , BLACK SHOES , RED SOCKSBLACK SHORTS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK

UNDERWEAR , GREY SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0270220,21-0012183,

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Tyrek Carter

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 02, 2021 11:16 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 4500 Blk Lake Caroline DRV,Lake Charles,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REF TO DISTURBANCE IN PROGRESS

Property: BLUE SHORTS , RED BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT , GREEN SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0269497,

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Facts About Impaired Driving